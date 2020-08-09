Expand / Collapse search

Rep. Ilhan Omar, Antone Melton-Meaux hit home stretch of 5th District primary race

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 05: Minnesota Democratic congressional candidate Antone Melton-Meaux speaks during a press conference on August 5, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Melton-Meaux hopes to unseat incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for the nominati

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Primary day is just two days away in Minnesota and there’s a lot on the line in the Fifth Congressional District.

It’s both an expensive race and one that’s being closely watched throughout the country.

5th District primary candidates hit the pavement before Tuesday election

The 5th Congressional District of Minnesota will be decided Tuesday, so both candidates were out and about Sunday to convince voters to choose them.

Rallying his supporters Sunday, political newcomer Antone Melton-Meaux was hitting the pavement attempting to unseat incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“She’s not grounded in this district,” said Melton-Meaux Sunday. “She’s not keeping the residents involved in her decision-making. She misses votes. That’s not the kind of leader people want.”

After a slow start, his campaign suddenly took off, raising more than $3 million in the second quarter. Much of the money came from pro-Israel PACs as Omar’s repeated comments about Israel have been interpreted as anti-Semetic.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 06: Minnesota Democratic Congressional Candidate Ilhan Omar speaks at an election night results party on November 6, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Omar won the race for Minnesota's 5th congressional district seat against

Last week, however, Omar denied that her campaign was in trouble.

“We do the work,” she said. “Not only to win an election, but to organize our base to make sure people understand what we’re fighting for.”

Omar and Melton-Meaux have been campaigning all weekend as signs suggest the race is tightening.

“We’re really excited for Tuesday. We’re going to continue to have conversations, get people out to the polls and we’re really excited for the results,” she said.

Until Tuesday, both candidates will be preparing for a primary that the entire country will be watching.