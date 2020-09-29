Rep. Emmer introduces teacher tax credit increase to help with in-person learning expenses

Rep. Tom Emmer introduced a piece of legislation Tuesday that would temporarily increase the current teacher tax credit from $250 to $1,500 for the 2020 and 2021 tax years.

Called the Safe Teachers Assistance and Return to School Act, or STARTS, the legislation seeks to assist teachers who have returned for in-person learning by extending their expense deduction for teachers buying personal protective equipment out-of-pocket.

Emmer, who represents Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District, said in-person learning is “vital” and that this legislation could help reduce the financial burden on teachers buying supplies for their own classrooms.

"This tax break will give our teachers and educators the relief they need to continue supporting our educational institutions and our nation’s students. These teachers deserve our support as they assume the responsibility of safely operating our schools.” Emmer concluded.