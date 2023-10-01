Rep. Dean Phillips steps down from leadership role

article

Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips has announced his decision to step down from his Democratic leadership role.

On Sunday, he shared, "I have decided to step down from the DPCC & Democratic Caucus leadership. While politics & official work do not mix, it’s clear my convictions about 2024 are incongruent with the position of my colleagues & that was causing discomfort. I was not pressured or forced to resign."

"To the contrary, @RepJeffries has provided space & place for all perspectives, and I celebrate him and our DPCC Chair, @RepJoeNeguse for their authentic & principled leadership," Phillips added. "I’ll continue to put people over politics, and ask our Congress and country join me. Onward!"

Phillips served as the co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

Despite this change, he has stated his commitment to continue representing the Third District in Congress and to remain a member of the Democratic Caucus.

Earlier this summer, Phillips had hinted at possibly challenging President Biden for the Democratic nomination.