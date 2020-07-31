Registration for Minnesota Vikings virtual 5K begins Saturday
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings are raising money for a good cause with a virtual 5K starting next month.
Registration for the event begins Saturday and will stay open through August 29.
Participants have until Sunday, September 13 to complete their run and receive a Woodchuck medal.
Proceeds will benefit three Twin Cities Orthopedics Foundation partners: Bolder Options, United Heroes League and CycleHealth. The organizations work to promote healthy lifestyles, especially for youths. T
he Vikings will match the final donation total up to $10,000.
