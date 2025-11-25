Redwood Falls man in white supremacist group gets 8.5 years for firearms, drug charges

The Brief Andrew David Munsinger of Redwood Falls was sentenced to 104 months in prison after being found guilty of firearms and drug-trafficking charges. The FBI seized firearms, ammunition and marijuana from Munsinger during its investigation. Munsinger was a member of the Aryan Freedom Network, a white supremacist group.



A 41-year-old Redwood Falls man with ties to white supremacy has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to more than eight years in prison on charges of being a felon in possession of firearms and drugs.

Munsinger's criminal activities

What we know:

Munsinger was a member of the Aryan Freedom Network, a white supremacist group. He was found guilty of possessing firearms and ammunition as a felon and intending to distribute 5.5 pounds of marijuana.

The FBI's year-long investigation revealed Munsinger's involvement with firearms and drug trafficking. Evidence included recordings of him using firearms and discussing marijuana profits.

Investigation and sentencing

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen announced Munsinger's sentencing. The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

On Feb. 7, 2024, the FBI executed search warrants at Munsinger's residence and other locations, seizing firearms, ammunition and marijuana.

Munsinger was sentenced to 104 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

What we don't know:

Details about Munsinger's past felony convictions were not disclosed.