School bus crash injures 9 students in Redwood County

By
Published  October 16, 2024 8:21pm CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A school bus crash in Redwood County left nine students with minor injuries on Wednesday morning.

What we know

The Redwood County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at the intersection of County State Aid Highway 7 and 280th Street just before 8:15 a.m.

The bus driver, a 72-year-old man from Milroy, failed to yield the right of way at the intersection, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office said a 23-year-old man from Welcome, Minn. was driving a Ford F550 when it was involved in the crash with the bus. 

The passengers injured in the crash, all students at the Wabasso Public School District, were between 4 and 16 years old.

The injured students were taken to the hospital by ambulance or private party, according to the sheriff's office. 

What we don't know

The crash is still under investigation and details on the students' injuries have not been released. 