Redistricting Minneapolis: Wards, park districts maps approved

The new boundaries for city council wards and park districts based off the 2020 census data in Minneapolis have been finalized.

The Minneapolis Charter Commission approved the new boundaries proposed by the redistricting group on Wednesday. The new ward boundaries for city council member elections will be used starting November 2023. Park board commissioners will be elected via new park and recreational boundaries in 2025.

Next, the city council will need to approve the updated election precincts and polling place locations, which go into effect this year. Minneapolis voters will receive information about their ward, precinct and polling place via mail before the primary election.

The maps were compiled and finalized after several meetings and public input. Read about the redistricting process here.