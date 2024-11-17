Woman found dead after Red Wing standoff, 1 man in custody

The Brief A woman was found dead after an hours-long standoff at a home in Red Wing Sunday evening. The standoff started after police responded to a suicidal man with a handgun. The man was ultimately taken into custody.



What we know

According to Red Wing police, just before 6 p.m., officers responded to an incident involving a "suicidal man with a handgun" in the area of West Avenue and Putnum Avenue.

Police say they conducted negotiations for several hours until the man eventually came out of the home and was taken into custody.

Officers then found a woman dead inside the home.

Citizens are asked to avoid the area of West Avenue and Putnum Avenue, but there is no threat to the public, police said.

What we don't know

Police did not say how the woman was killed, or what led up to the standoff.

The name of the woman was not released.

The incident is currently under investigation.