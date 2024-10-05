Red flag fire warning issued for counties in southwest and west central MN

article

The Brief A red flag fire warning was issued in 18 Minnesota counties in southwest and western Minnesota on Saturday. Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties are under a red flag fire warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Big Stone, Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle, Redwood, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, and Yellow Medicine Counties are under a red flag fire warning from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Clay, Grant, West Otter Tail and Wilkin counties are under a red flag fire warning from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.



The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a red flag warning for 18 counties in southwest and western Minnesota on Saturday.

Red flag fire warning

The National Weather Service defines a Red Flag Warning as predicted weather conditions where a fires can quickly spread out of control.

Those conditions include gusty winds and low humidity.

READ MORE: Minnesota weather: Windy weekend ahead

The Minnesota counties currently under a red flag fire warning Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. include Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties.

A red flag fire warning is also in place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday in Big Stone, Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle, Redwood, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, and Yellow Medicine counties.

From 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, a Red Flag warning is in place for Clay, Grant, West Otter Tail and Wilkin counties.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said it will not issue or activate any open burning permits in areas under the red flag warning, and campfires are discouraged.

Fire weather watch

Officials also issued a fire weather watch for Cottonwood and Jackson counties in south central Minnesota.

Fire weather watches are defined as "evolving situations" that could create conditions that would meet the threshold for a red flag fire warning.