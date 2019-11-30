Recipes: Reinvent your Thanksgiving leftovers

Got leftovers from Thanksgiving? Check out this recipe from Cooks of Crocus Hill!

INGREDIENTS

Panko

Butter

Crisped bacon

Fresh arugula

Leftover roasted veggies

Cheese of your choice

Fresh scallion or chives

Egg

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°.

Bring 1 teaspoon butter to room temp in a 2-cup deep rather than wide, oven-safe soup or cereal bowl.

With fingers or paper towel, smear the butter around the inside of the bowl.

Add ¼ cup panko to the bowl. Spread and/or swirl and tamp the panko so it sticks to the butter on the

bottom and sides of the bowl. Tip excess panko into the next bowl and repeat the process.

Place a handful of arugula in the bottom of the bowl, creating a bit of a nest.

Add some of the leftover roasted veggies. Sprinkle with a tablespoon of the crisp bacon. Add a tablespoon

of cheese. Grind a bit of salt and pepper to taste.

Crack 1 or 2 eggs over the veggies.

Add another teaspoon of cheese over the eggs and a sprinkle of scallion or herbs of your liking.

Cover with a thin layer of panko.

Bake in the 350° oven for 13 minutes or until the yolk on the egg is cooked to your liking!