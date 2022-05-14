Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until SUN 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:48 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until SUN 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until SUN 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:30 PM CDT, Kanabec County
Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 12:44 AM CDT until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

Recall Alert: Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled, might contain metal strands

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
FOX 32 Chicago
Candy recall - Mars Skittles Life Savers Starburst article

Mars candy company has recalled thousands of bags of Skittles, Starburst and Life Saver gummies because they could contain very thin metal strands.

Mars said the candy ws distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The recall includes some varieties of:

  • Starburst Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz
  • Starburst Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz
  • Starburst Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz
  • Starburst Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz
  • Starburst Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz
  • Life Savers Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz
  • Life Savers Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz
  • Life Savers Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g
  • Skittles Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
  • Skittles Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz
  • Skittles Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
  • Skittles Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz
  • Skittles Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz

You can learn more about the recall on the website of the Food and Drug Administration.