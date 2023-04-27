Reality TV star Bam Margera turns himself in to face charges in Chester County

article

Reality television star Brandon "Bam" Margera has turned himself in after police sought him in connection to an incident with his brother.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, he appeared in court in Chester County on Thursday morning for a preliminary arraignment.

An arrest warrant was issued against the 43-year-old "Jackass" star earlier this week, leading to a statewide search for him.

State Police say they were called to a home in Chester County on Sunday morning for a domestic disturbance.

According to court documents, Margera’s brother Jesse Margera told police Bam pounded on and kicked his locked bedroom door that morning before punching him in the eye, nose, and ear during a later confrontation in the home’s kitchen.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

A police affidavit obtained by FOX 29 reveals multiple witnesses told authorities Margera threatened to kill everyone in the house.

As the search for Margera continued, his family spoke out , telling Fox News Digital they were not upset with him, but just wanted him home safe to get treatment.

Margera’s bail was set at $50,000 and he is due back in court in May.