Watch: Disney unveils ‘real lightsaber’ at South by Southwest

A Disney executive showed off why he has "the coolest job in the world" at the opening day of South by Southwest.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro took the stage in Austin, Texas, and turned on what appeared to be a real lightsaber, the fictional energy sword used in the Star Wars franchise.

"I still cannot believe that this thing exists, but it does," D’Amaro said. "Like I said, I have the coolest job in the world. I’m holding a real light saber!"

D’Amaro said the new toy is part of the interactive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience at Walt Disney World in Florida.

South by Southwest, better known as SXSW and South By, is an annual convergence of music, tech, film and media festivals and conferences in Austin.

Keynote speakers this year include actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Scottish actress Tilda Swinton, William Shatner of Star Trek fame, and members of the NASA team that launched the James Webb Space Telescope in December 2021, FOX 7 reports.

This year’s event is from March 10-19.