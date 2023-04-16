Rapper E-40 gets ejected from Kings-Warriors playoff game, alleges 'racial bias'

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 2:32 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Douglas County
19
Flood Warning
until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 4:04 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County, Todd County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:36 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Wilkin County
Flood Warning
from SUN 11:35 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Itasca County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Pine County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:26 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 4:24 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Houston County, Winona County, Buffalo County

Rapper E-40 gets ejected from Kings-Warriors playoff game, alleges 'racial bias'

By KTVU Staff
Published 
KTVU FOX 2
GettyImages-1251868807.jpg article

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Earl Tywone Stevens Sr., known as the rapper E-40, yells at arena security personnel before being escorted from courtside seating during Game One of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs between the Golden Sta

Expand

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Golden State Warriors fan E-40 was sitting courtside watching his team play the Sacramento Kings in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs on Saturday night at the Golden 1 Center.

However, E-40 didn’t make it through the entire game as it appeared he was ejected, in what he and others are calling a case of racial biased, during the second half. 

Videos posted to social media showed the rapper arguing with security guards before he was escorted to the back.

The rapper gave his side of the story in a statement to The Athletic. He said he was subjected to "disrespectful heckling" over the course of the game.

"During the fourth quarter, I finally turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner. Yet, shortly thereafter, Kings’ security approached me, assumed that I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena," E-40’s statement read.

"Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that – despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur – racial bias remains prevalent. Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault.

"I’ve attended countless NBA games throughout my lifetime and have always prided myself in my professionalism, so this experience has been jarring. I was absolutely humiliated by the Kings’ security team and I’m calling on the franchise to investigate the appalling conduct that transpired.

"I’m truly grateful for my fans and supporters who have reached out to express their concern and disappointment regarding these disheartening circumstances and I hope those involved are held accountable for their behavior."