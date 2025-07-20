Ramsey County deputies bring high-speed chase to an end

The Brief A man was arrested after an early morning chase that ended in Ramsey County. The driver allegedly fled a traffic stop in the Hugo area and led law enforcement on a pursuit down I-35E and 694. The driver ultimately hit a spike strip and lost control of his truck near 694 and Snelling.



The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office helped bring a high-speed chase that crossed county lines to an end on Saturday.

Chase crosses into Ramsey County

What we know:

Ramsey County deputies assisted with a chase out of Washington County early Saturday morning.

Deputies say the 32-year-old driver had run from a traffic stop in the Hugo/Forest Lake area. The vehicle came speeding into Ramsey County shortly after midnight, officials write, hitting speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

The Ramsey County deputies joined the chase as the truck was heading down I-35E.

Timeline:

The sheriff's office shared a video showing the chase on Facebook on Sunday.

The video shows deputies hitting the driver's tires with a spike strip, leading to the vehicle fleeing police on sparking rims.

The driver ultimately loses control and crashes into the center median on I-694 near Snelling Avenue.

Big picture view:

The driver was arrested for fleeing and other charges after the chase. A passenger in the truck was also taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

What's next:

During the chase, a 911 caller reported hearing a gunshot. Deputies found a gun along I-35E near Highway 96. Deputies collected the weapon and say the driver could face further charges.