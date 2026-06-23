Ramsey County to share findings of Dr. McGee case review: Watch live

The Brief The Ramsey County Attorney's Office is set to announce the results of its review of six convictions tied to the work of former medical examiner Dr. Michael McGee. Ramsey County Attorney John Choi began reviewing McGee's work in 2023 after a federal judge ruled his conclusions and testimony in the Dru Sjodin case were "unreliable, misleading, and inaccurate." FOX 9 Investigators have raised questions about McGee's work as far back as 2010, starting with the murder conviction of Thomas Rhodes, whose conviction was vacated in 2023.



The Ramsey County Attorney's Office is set to announce the results of its review of six convictions involving the work of Dr. Michael McGee, whose work has been called into question.

Conviction reviews

The backstory:

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office announced in September 2024 that it had identified seven cases involving former medical examiner Dr. Michael McGee for review.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi started reviewing McGee's work in 2023 after a federal judge ruled McGee's conclusions and testimony in the death of Dru Sjodin were "unreliable, misleading, and inaccurate." The finding came as part of an appeal by Alfonso Rodriquez, who faced a death sentence for Sjodin's death.

McGee's work called into question

What we know:

FOX 9 Investigators have raised questions about Dr. McGee's work dating back to 2010, beginning with the case of Thomas Rhodes. Rhodes was convicted of murdering his wife Jane after she fell overboard and drowned during a nighttime boat ride in Spicer, Minnesota.

McGee performed the autopsy in the case and his testimony – that Rhodes threw his wife overboard – has been subsequently scrutinized by the courts over the years. Other examinations found that the death was consistent with a fall.

Rhodes' conviction was vacated in 2023.

News conference scheduled for 11 a.m.

What's next:

Ramsey County Attorney Choi is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to announce the results of the reviews. You can watch that news conference live on FOX 9 All Day and in the player above.