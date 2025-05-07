Ramsey Co. sexual assault response improvement highlighted by authorities

The Brief In 2019, Ramsey County leaders announced a new plan focused on police, prosecutors and advocates working together to make the whole process "victim focused." A press conference held on Wednesday gathered members of law enforcement, prosecutors and community advocates to highlight increased staffing and financial commitments to their efforts.



Saying they stand committed to increased efforts that began in 2019, Ramsey County leaders gathered on Wednesday to highlight coordinated efforts to improve "survivor-centered response to sexual assault".

Ramsey County sexual assault response

What we know:

A press conference held at the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office in St. Paul gathered members of law enforcement, prosecutors, system professionals and community advocates to highlight new staffing and financial commitments to sexual assault response in Ramsey County.

Leaders say that together, "they will pledge ongoing and expanded resources, reinforce cross-agency collaboration, and deepen community engagement to ensure safety, justice, healing, and continuous improvement in how sexual assault cases are addressed countywide."

You can watch the entire presentation in the player above.

Sexual assault response efforts

The backstory:

In 2019, Ramsey County leaders announced a new plan focused on police, prosecutors and advocates working together to make the whole process "victim focused."

In 2018, Ramsey County had 2,241 criminal sex conduct cases came before the St. Paul Police Department, compared to 1,805 in 2017 – a 24% increase, according to St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell in April 2019.

In part, the plan said advocates would be invited to all investigative interviews, all patrol officers would be trained on sexual violence, police would conduct in-person interviews, and a better tracking system would be created to improve collaboration between investigators and prosecutors.