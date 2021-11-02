Raiders release Henry Ruggs III after being charged with DUI in deadly Las Vegas crash

NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was released by the Las Vegas Raiders hours after officials say he was involved in a deadly car crash.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4 near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway just before 3:40 a.m. The community is several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip in a busy thoroughfare in a residential area.

Fire officials said the Toyota caught fire and the victim became trapped inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. She was not immediately identified but was said to be a woman in her early 20s.

Her dog also died in the crash, KVVU reported.

Ruggs stayed at the scene and showed signs of impairment, police said in a statement.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders makes a catch on a 37-yard pass play against the Baltimore Ravens during their game at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raid Expand

Ruggs and a female passenger were hospitalized. Ruggs’ injuries were described by officials as not life-threatening.

Ruggs’ passenger was later identified as his girlfriend, Kiara "Rudy" Kilgo-Washington, 22.

Attorneys for the young NFL star, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, released the following statement to TMZ Sports:

"On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered."

After being treated and released at an area hospital, Ruggs was booked in Clark County (Nev.) jail and is being charged with DUI with serious bodily harm and reckless driving with death or serious bodily harm.

The Las Vegas Raiders released the former Alabama Crimson Tide star hours after the horrific crash.

Ruggs was in the middle of a breakout season. It has been reported his merchandise has been pulled from the team store.

Prior to cutting Ruggs, the Raiders had released the following statement:

"The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 14: Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders .(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Expand

The 22-year-old speedster was the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was a standout at the University of Alabama and was part of the 2017 championship team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.