Public's help sought in Benton County snowmobile hit-and-run crash

Authorities in central Minnesota asking for the public’s help in investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a snowmobile that took place earlier this month.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on Sunday, Feb. 2 sometime around 3:30 p.m. at a house on the 7500 block of Golden Spike Road in Mayhew Lake Township. The snowmobile driver did not contact the homeowner after the crash or report the damage to the sheriff’s office.

A snowmobile hood was left behind at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the snowmobile driver had help removing the damaged snowmobile. The damage form the crash was significant and may also have been seen by members of the public as they were passing by.

Anyone with information relating to the hit-and-run crash is asked to contact Deputy Thomas with the sheriff’s office at 320-968-7201.