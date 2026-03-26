White Bear Lake fatal fire: Mike Hinrichs shares statement

The Brief Mike Hinrichs, the husband and father of those who died in a house fire in White Bear Lake, shared a statement Thursday evening. Mike and his family thanked the community for the love and support in the aftermath of the fatal fire. Jessi (Pierce) Hinrichs, Hudson Hinrichs, 8, Cayden Hinrichs, 6, and Avery Hinrich, 4, died in the house fire on March 21.



Mike Hinrichs and family shared a statement Thursday after his wife and children died in a house fire in White Bear Lake last Saturday morning.

Husband and father of victims shares statement

What they're saying:

In the statement, Mike thanks the community for the love and support as he mourns the loss of his wife and children.

Here is the statement in full:

"We are completely devastated at the tragic loss of Jessi, Hudson, Cayden and Avery Hinrichs. We have lost a beautiful wife, daughter, sister and friend in Jessi, and three amazing children who were the light of our lives, Hudson, Cayden and Avery, whose lives were all taken too soon.

"We thank everyone for the extraordinary amount of love and support during this difficult time. From the fire departments and first responders to the White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi communities to the Minnesota Wild, the NHL, local hockey communities, and the nationwide support, we are grateful for the outpouring of compassion we have received.

"We ask for continued privacy during this extremely difficult time as we grieve this unthinkable loss."

White Bear Lake fatal fire

The backstory:

The fire broke out during the early morning hours of Saturday, March 21, on the 2100 block of Richard Avenue, which is just off White Bear Avenue north of County Road E.

Neighbors called 911, reporting seeing flames shooting from the roof of the home. Firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames. When they were able to knock down the fire, they found all four victims inside.

Hudson Hinrichs, 8, Cayden Hinrichs, 6, and Avery Hinrichs, 4, were found dead with their mother, 38-year-old Jessi Hinrichs, who went by Jessi Pierce as an NHL reporter.