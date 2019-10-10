Protesters, Trump supporters take to the streets outside Target Center in the rain

Supporters of President Donald Trump and people protesting his Thursday campaign rally dodged raindrops outside Target Center to make their voices heard.

Protesters and supporters alike were peaceful in their actions before Trump's scheduled 7 p.m. rally at the stadium Thursday night. They held up signs, chanted and marched in the area between First Avenue and the stadium.

Some people with opposing views grew more vocal as the afternoon went on.

Advertisement

Rain played a factor in the protests, too, with many protesters taking refuge under the skyway to avoid the cold, rainy weather.