Prisoner escapes from Crookston hospital, crashes pickup truck into river

A federal prisoner's failed escape attempt ended with him crashing a pickup truck into a river, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Friday around 11:45 a.m., 33-year-old Fabian Wayne English escaped during an appointment at Riverview Hospital in Crookston, Minnesota. At one point, English stole a pickup truck, but he crashed it into a river.

Shortly after the crash, authorities took English into custody.

The case remains under investigation.