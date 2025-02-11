Prior Lake teacher prepares lawsuit after discipline for online posts

The Brief A PLSAS teacher is prepared to sue her employer at the end of the month. Elementary school teacher Brooke Zahn says she was wrongfully disciplined for making a Facebook post in support of Donald Trump. The Upper Midwest Law Center has since agreed to take on her case.



Jeffers Pond elementary school teacher Brooke Zahn says she was suspended without pay for seven days after making a Facebook post in support of President Trump’s immigration policy.

Prior Lake teacher posts, lawsuit

What we know:

The post includes an image that reads: "A family that is deported together, stays together."

Now, the Upper Midwest Law Center is rallying to Zahn’s defense. The law firm sent a letter to Prior Lake’s superintendent on Monday that threatens to take the situation to federal court.

"There’s almost no question in my mind that Miss Zahn will prevail if she has to sue the district," Upper Midwest Law Center senior trial counsel James Dickey told FOX 9 on Tuesday. "We want to stand up for Miss Zahn, because her first amendment rights are being infringed upon here. She’s been punished because of her political speech, plain and simple."

Dickey says the UMLC will back off if by Feb. 28, the Prior Lake Savage Area Schools (PLSAS) district issues a public apology, removes all mention of the discipline from Zahn’s personnel file, and reimburses her for the seven days that she was not paid.

"I expect the district to have a response fairly soon," Dickey said.

PLSAS response

The other side:

On Dec. 13, 2024, school authorities sent FOX 9 the statement below.

"Brooke Zahn is a current teacher in our district.

"We are aware of an alleged social media post that has caused concerns. Privacy laws limit our ability to share private personnel information with you. However, when concerns like this arise, they are taken seriously and addressed in a manner consistent with our policies and procedures.

"Our priority is maintaining a positive and welcoming environment for students, families, and staff. We value every family and individual who is a part of our school community, and we strive to ensure that everyone feels respected and appreciated."