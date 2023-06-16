Prince Harry and Meghan's Spotify deal ends after agreeing to 'part ways'

article

Spotify and Archewell Audio, the production company started by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have "agreed to part ways."

The couple initially signed a multi-year deal to produce and host podcasts for Spotify under Archewell Audio. The news comes less than a year after the first podcast hosted by Meghan, "Archetypes," launched on the platform.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," the audio streaming giant and the production company said in a joint statement to FOX Television Stations.

"Archetypes," the one and only series launched, came out in August 2022. Hosted by Meghan, the 12-episode podcast of season one aimed to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back" – drawing guests like Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, and more.

It was unclear what led to the decision, or if "Archetypes" would continue on a different podcast platform.

Harry and Meghan, who is biracial, left royal life and moved to the U.S. in 2020 after complaining about intense scrutiny and racist attitudes from the British press. They have since relocated to Southern California, where they are raising their children.

The Spotify deal was one of several high-profile deals the couple have struck, including one with Netflix. In a six-part series, they lobbed other criticisms at the royal family, alleging racial bias.

In January, Harry also published his bombshell memoir in which he recounts his grief at the death of his mother, his disputes with brother Prince William and frustration at the role of royal "spare" in the shadow of his elder sibling, who is heir to the British throne.

Last month, Harry attended his father’s coronation ceremony alone, leaving behind Meghan and their two children at home. The royal coronation landed on the same day as Prince Archie’s 4th birthday, the couple’s oldest child.

