Barriers being installed along U of M’s Washington Ave Bridge

The Brief On November 9, 2023, former U of M student Kayla Gaebel took her life on the Washington Avenue Bridge. Her mother, MJ Blair, started an effort to get suicide prevention barriers built on the pedestrian bridge on the University of Minnesota campus. State lawmakers approved $8 million for the barriers as part of a transportation bill on Monday.



Suicide-prevention advocates say the Washington Avenue Bridge has been a place of heartbreak, trauma and tragedy for too many people.

"A hole in the heart'

What we know:

It’s been 19 months since MJ Blair's daughter Kayla Gaebel died by suicide on the Washington Avenue Bridge.

But now Blair is optimistic other families won't have to go through the pain that her family has endured.

"Overwhelmingly excited that we have gotten it this far and that the bill did pass. The entire goal was to save lives," said Blair.

'Sense of relief'

The backstory:

On Monday, state lawmakers passed a transporation bill that includes $8 million dollars to build suicide prevention barriers on that structure.

Suicide prevention advocates say the bridge has been a problem spot for 50 years, with three to five people taking their lives there every year.

"It's a known location that this issue should have been addressed decades ago," said Erich Mische, CEO of Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.

Last fall, the University of Minnesota installed temporary fencing to address the issue, but now it is in the process of designing higher railings to be permanent barriers, as well as adding lighting upgrades and other safety improvements.

"We know that the most significant factor in reducing suicide on a tall public structure is a physical barrier," said Mische.

Quite the journey

What they're saying:

Blair created a foundation named Kayla's Hope with her daughter's favorite flower, the sunflower, as its symbol.

She hopes putting more suicide-prevention barriers on tall public structures will be a bridge to a brighter future.

"I am more than happy that we've got these barriers going up, but I think of all the people, my daughter included, that it won't bring them back. It's bittersweet," said Blair.