President Trump reportedly asked his aides if purchasing Greenland is a good idea

President Donald Trump is reportedly interested in purchasing Greenland, according to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal.

Sources within the administration said the president has “repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring the Danish territory.” Trump asked his advisers numerous times throughout various meetings and dinners whether or not the U.S. would be able to acquire Greenland, citing its geopolitical value, according to WSJ.

The White House and State Department have not made any comments regarding the possible purchase of the region that has a population of 56,000.

Some of his aides were reportedly supportive of the acquisition, according to the Journal’s sources. The Journal also added that the reality of a purchase of Greenland remains unclear.

But it wouldn't be the first time an American leader tried to buy the world's largest island.

In 1946, the U.S. proposed to pay Denmark $100 million to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.

Trump is scheduled to visit Denmark next month, which the Wall Street Journal said is unrelated to his purchase idea.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

