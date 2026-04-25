President Trump nominated University of Minnesota professor for top economic post

article

The Brief President Trump has nominated University of Minnesota economist Christopher Phelan to chair the White House Council of Economic Advisers. Phelan has experience consulting for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. The Senate will now consider Phelan's nomination for confirmation.



President Donald Trump tapped a University of Minnesota professor this week for a top White House economic post.

Trump nominates Christopher Phelan for key economic role

What we know:

President Trump announced Tuesday that Christopher Phelan, an economist at the University of Minnesota, is his pick to chair the White House Council of Economic Advisers. This council is responsible for analyzing the economy and advising the administration on policy.

If confirmed by the Senate, Phelan would take over from Stephen Miran, a Harvard-trained economist who left the role to join the Federal Reserve Board of Governors last September.

Dig deeper:

Phelan’s experience includes consulting for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. He earned his undergraduate degree from Duke University and a doctorate from the University of Chicago.

What they're saying:

White House spokesman Kush Desai called Phelan "a key addition" and said, "President Trump has assembled the best and most experienced economic team in modern history."

What's next:

The Senate will now consider Phelan’s nomination. Pierre Yared, who had been serving as acting leader of the Council of Economic Advisers, will return to his former post at Columbia University’s business school.