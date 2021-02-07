President Joe Biden chats with troops overseas watching the Super Bowl

article

President Joe Biden spoke with troops in Afghanistan and on a US Navy supercarrier on Super Bowl Sunday.

Biden called into watch parties in Kabul and on the USS Nimitz.

Biden tweeted, "Every year service members around the world gather to watch the Super Bowl — and tonight, I called into watch parties in Kabul and on the USS Nimitz to thank them for their service. We are forever in debt to those who sacrifice so much to keep us safe."

The White House shared a photo of Biden smiling widely as he talked on the phone.