President Biden visiting Superior: How to watch his speech

President Joe Biden is traveling to Earth Rider Brewery in Superior, Wisconsin, on Thursday, where he'll give a speech on the Investing in America Agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Biden plans to fly to Duluth International Airport in Minnesota, with arrival scheduled for around 11:15 a.m. ahead of his 1 p.m. speech at the brewery.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar are expected to be in attendance for the event. Klobuchar notes the president's visit will also highlight the recently announced federal grant to replace the Blatnik Bridge that connects Duluth and Superior.

In November, Biden will seek reelection for president of the United States.