Pres. Trump honors fallen MN airman at Memorial Day ceremony

The Brief President Trump honored Senior Master Sgt. Elroy Harworth during his Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery. Harworth, a Minnesota airman killed in Vietnam in 1966, was remembered for his sacrifice. Trump recounted Harworth’s mission and recognized his family members in attendance for the ceremony.



A Minnesota airman killed during the Vietnam War was remembered by President Trump as he delivered an address on Memorial Day.

Pres. Trump Memorial Day ceremony

What we know:

President Donald Trump delivered remarks Monday as part of the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Before the ceremony, President Trump took part in the tradition of hanging a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

MN airman remembered

The backstory:

Senior Master Sgt. Elroy Harworth was killed in May 1966 while serving as a loadmaster on a C-130 Hercules on a classified bombing mission. The plane was shot down during a bombing run.

Due to a "hostile presence" in the area, his remains weren't identified until 1986. His name is memorialized on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

What they're saying:

President Trump honored Sgt. Harworth during his speech after recounting the mission Harworth was on when he was killed.

"Elroy was just 24 years old when he gave his life for America, leaving behind a beautiful young wife who was seven months pregnant," said Trump. "That meant Elroy would never know the joy of meeting his son Troy or seeing him grow, and he would never have the pride to watch his son follow in his father's footsteps and serve two decades in the U.S. Army. Sergeant First Class Troy Harworth is with us today, joined by his wife Sonia and their son John, the grandson Elroy never got to hold. Thank you, Troy, and thank you, John, and above all, thank you, Elroy. Thank you very much."