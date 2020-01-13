Pregnant driver crashes stolen car into median in Monticello, Minnesota

A pregnant woman was hospitalized Sunday night after she lost control of the car she was driving and slid into the center median in Monticello, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 11 p.m., a 27-year-old woman - who is nine months pregnant - was driving a Chrysler Sebring west on Interstate 94 when she lost control on the snowy road and slid into the center median. Authorities learned the car was stolen out of Brooklyn Park last month, and the woman was listed as the suspect. The woman also had a passenger in the car, a 23-year-old man.

The woman was transported to the hospital as a precaution due to stomach pain.

