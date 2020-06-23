'Potential explosive device' outside GOP party office in Hudson, Wisconsin determined to be safe

The St. Paul Division of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to a report of a potential explosive device outside of the St. Croix County Republican Party office in downtown Hudson, Wisconsin Tuesday morning, but the package turned out to be safe.

The area around the office was evacuated while authorities investigated, but an explosives unit found the package "never presented a threat to public safety."

Authorities first responded to the scene just before 9 a.m. after a suspicious package was reported by a GOP staffer. Police determined the box was a potential threat and the area was cordoned off.

The package was a military-style ammunition container with several obstructions and wires protruding from the container, the city of Hudson said in a release. It was found to be full of "miscellaneous materials and never presented a threat to public safety."