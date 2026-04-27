Transformer explosion knocks out power in downtown Minneapolis

The Brief Authorities say parts of downtown Minneapolis lost power Monday afternoon after an underground transformer likely exploded. The area impacted is at 9th Street and Hennepin Avenue. Authorities say nobody was hurt in the incident, and crews with Xcel Energy are working to restore power.



Authorities say parts of downtown Minneapolis lost power Monday afternoon after an underground transformer likely exploded.

Minneapolis explosion

What we know:

The Minneapolis Fire Department says it responded to reports of an explosion and smoke at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 9th Street and Hennepin Avenue. Fire crews determined that a transformer had likely exploded, and while electrical service to some of the neighboring buildings had been impacted, there was no further damage or injuries.

Xcel Energy was contacted to address the problem, and restore power.

Minneapolis police responded to the scene to provide assistance.

What we know:

Minneapolis fire officials are looking into what caused the transformer to explode. It's also unclear how many buildings in the area were impacted, and how many lost power. Nobody was injured as a result of the explosion.