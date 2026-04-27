Minnesota wage theft settlement: Construction companies to pay $1.28M in owed wages, damages

The Brief Two construction companies will pay $1.28 million in back wages and damages to 26 Minnesota workers who were denied overtime and owed wages. The case covered 19 Minnesota construction projects, including the Viking Lakes project in Eagan. The 2023 Construction Worker Wage Protection Act makes contractors responsible for subcontractor wage violations, though it did not apply to this case.



Two construction companies have agreed to pay a total of $1.28 million in owed wages and damages for denied overtime and owed wages to workers in Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry announced on Monday.

State finds widespread wage violations on Twin Cities construction projects

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) found that 26 workers were denied overtime and other wages for their work on several construction sites, including the Viking Lakes project in Eagan. The investigation covered 19 projects between March 4, 2019, and June 5, 2022.

Two companies—Property Maintenance & Construction LLC and Property Maintenance and Construction Inc. (PMC), along with Advantage Construction Inc.— agreed to pay. Advantage will pay back wages and PMC will pay liquidated damages.

What they're saying:

"These cases are complex, but we were committed to recovering every dime owed to these impacted workers," said DLI Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach. "As a result of these consent orders, 26 workers will receive back wages that are years overdue – most workers were shorted tens of thousands of dollars. These efforts not only support workers who are victims of wage theft, they help to ensure a level playing field for law-abiding employers in the construction industry," said Blissenbach.

Big picture view:

The consent orders settled a case DLI filed against the companies at the Court of Administrative Hearings on Dec. 19, 2023.

Minnesota’s wage laws and new protections

Why you should care:

Minnesota has laws to protect workers from wage theft, like the Minnesota Wage Theft Prevention Act. In 2023, a new law called the Construction Worker Wage Protection Act took effect, making contractors responsible for unpaid wages by their subcontractors. This new law did not apply to this case but now gives workers more ways to get help.

Workers and employers can learn more at dli.mn.gov/laborlaw. To ask questions or report a possible violation, contact DLI’s Labor Standards Division at 651-284-5075 or dli.laborstandards@state.mn.us.