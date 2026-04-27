Minnesota legislators retiring: Political violence drives lawmakers from office

The Brief Gunfire at the hotel hosting the White House Correspondents Dinner has renewed concern about political violence among Minnesota lawmakers. 42 out of 201 Minnesota legislators will not return in 2027, with many citing threats of violence as a factor. Despite ongoing threats, most legislators, including Sen. John Hoffman, are choosing to stay and push for change.



A recent shooting at the same hotel as the White House Correspondents Dinner is hitting home for Minnesota lawmakers, many of whom are still reeling from targeted violence just ten months ago.

Minnesota lawmakers face tough decisions after threats and violence

What we know:

A total of 42 lawmakers out of 201 will not be returning to the Minnesota legislature in 2027. This number is higher than two years ago, when 23 left, but lower than the 60 departures in 2022.

The reasons vary — some are seeking higher office, others are retiring, and a significant number are stepping away due to concerns about political violence.

"I'm guessing for all of us, I'm one of those, that's at least part of the decision," said Rep. Chris Swedzinski, a Republican from Ghent.

Rep. Erin Koegel, a Democrat from Spring Lake Park, described the impact on her family, saying, "I think this was really kind of just, yeah, it was the last straw. We sat down, our family, and it's had long-lasting effects on our entire family."

Lawmakers say the violence feels personal, especially after the assassination of Melissa and Mark Hortman and the attack on John, Yvette, and Hope Hoffman.

"It hits a lot closer to home for all of us and I think those are all aspects of you know it's one thing to hear about it in the news but it's another thing to be there and then attend the funeral," said Swedzinski.

Sen. John Hoffman, who survived nine gunshot wounds, spoke about the difficult decision to continue serving. "If you listen to people talk, I, I me, me, and you hear the argument on the floor, and it's rhetoric after rhetoric after, rhetoric, that's got to stop. And the only way to stop that is to stay engaged. Even in these hard times, stay engaged."

The backstory:

The threat of violence is not new for Minnesota lawmakers, but the recent attacks have left a lasting mark.

Speaker Emerita Hortman’s assassination and continued harsh rhetoric both online and at the Capitol have weighed heavily on legislators.

Koegel said, "We've seen an uptick in people being dehumanized. And I think that's the biggest thing is that people don't see us as humans."

Hoffman shared that threats against him and his family continue.

"Even to this day, there are credible threats against me and my family. Can you believe that? I mean, comments that were made. My wife just sent me one this morning," said Hoffman.

Despite these dangers, Hoffman and his family have chosen to remain engaged in public service.

"We withdraw, people understand it. Or do you engage? We chose to engage. And we're going to keep engaging, because it's the right thing to do," said Hoffman.

Legislators push for more security and support

Why you should care:

The safety of elected officials affects not only those in office but also the health of democracy.

When lawmakers face threats, it can discourage public service and weaken representation.

The decisions Minnesota legislators are making now could shape the future of political participation in the state.

Sen. Hoffman is pushing for more security at the Capitol, and the Senate passed a bill to improve building safety and offer better protection for state officials.

Most lawmakers who were targeted last June continue to live with fear but remain committed to their work. Nearly eighty percent are running for re-election, determined not to let violence dictate their futures.