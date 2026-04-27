Brooklyn Park plane crash: Second victim ID'd by medical examiner

The Brief The victims of Saturday's plane crash in Brooklyn Park have been identified as Joseph R. Cass, 73, and Elizabeth Anne Conmy, 63. The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Crystal Airport late Saturday morning. NTSB investigators are examining the wreckage, with a preliminary report on the cause expected in coming days.



The other victim killed in the Brooklyn Park plane crash has now been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Brooklyn Park plane crash victims

What we know:

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified Joseph R. Cass, 73, and Elizabeth Anne Conmy, 67, as the two victims who died Saturday in Brooklyn Park.

FAA records released Monday also show the plane that crashed on Saturday was registered in Cass' name.

The backstory:

Rep. Liz Conmy was a North Dakota state legislator who was serving her first term in the North Dakota Assembly out of Fargo. Conmy earned a postgraduate degree from the University of St. Thomas and worked for Minnesota State University-Moorhead.

FAA report

What we don't know:

According to the FAA's report, the plane departed the Crystal Airport just before noon on Sunday and crashed shortly after takeoff under "unknown circumstances."

Big picture view:

The National Transportation Safety Board arrived on Sunday to begin their investigation into the cause of the crash. A report from the NTSB with more information on the cause of the crash should be available in coming days.