Expand / Collapse search

Positive Moments: Photos, videos that made us smile on April 8

Published 
Positivity During The Pandemic
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Do you have a cute sing along, a funny distance learning moment or something else positive to share right now? 

Please email your videos and pictures to fox9news@foxtv.com. Your clip might air to help brighten up our newscasts during the COVID-19 crisis.

Holding up the moon

Amanda Hovde shared these photos of girls "holding up the moon" Tuesday evening!

Positive chalk art

Scott Wells shared this photo of 6-year-old Gavin with his chalk art in Forest Lake.