Positive Moments: Photos, videos that made us smile on April 18

Do you have a cute sing along, a funny distance learning moment or something else positive to share right now?

Please email your videos and pictures to fox9news@foxtv.com. Your clip might air to help brighten up our newscasts during the COVID-19 crisis.

Minions take over New Hope yard

Matt Klaes shared this photo of his neighbor's yard in New Hope after it was taken over by minions, Big Bird and more!

Visiting grandma from a distance

Laura Finstad shared this photo of her family visiting grandma from a distance!