Popular Anoka bartender Brandon Stott found safe

article

The Brief Brandon Stott, a popular Anoka bartender, was found safe on Friday. Stott had been missing for about a week after not showing up for work at 201 Tavern Beer Garden & Grill on April 10. Anoka police canceled the BCA's missing person alert on Friday after he was found safe.



A popular Anoka bartender who had been missing for about a week has been found safe.

The Anoka Police Department said on Friday 40-year-old Brandon Stott has been located and is safe.

Stott goes missing

The backstory:

Stott was reported missing last week after he didn’t show up for work on April 10, which was unusual. He was last seen on April 8 walking home after working at 201 Tavern Beer Garden & Grill. The community grew concerned after authorities conducted a search of the Rum and Mississippi Rivers, which turned up nothing.

Co-workers also organized a search in the Anoka area last Sunday, with no success.

Stott found safe

Search ends in success:

Anoka police canceled the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s missing person alert on Friday after he was found safe.

"Thank you to everyone who assisted in locating him and for sharing the information," authorities said in a statement.