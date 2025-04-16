Anoka police seek public's help in finding missing 40-year-old man

article

The Brief Brandon Stott, 40, was last seen on April 8 at his workplace, 201 Tavern. He failed to show up to work two days later, which Anoka police say is out of character for him. Law enforcement is requesting residents and business owners in the area to check their cameras for any possible sightings. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Anoka Police Department at 763-427-1212, or call 911.



Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a 40-year-old man who was last seen at his job in Anoka.

Police search for missing man

The backstory:

Brandon Stott was last seen on April 8 at his workplace, 201 Tavern. He failed to show up for his shift two days later, which authorities say is out of character for him.

According to the Anoka Police Department, Stott doesn’t have a vehicle, and both the people who know him and law enforcement are concerned for his well-being. Residents and business owners in the area are asked to check their cameras for any possible sightings of Stott.

"We want to assure the community that efforts to locate Brandon are still ongoing. Investigators are working tirelessly, following up on every lead and doing everything possible to bring him home safely," the Anoka Police Department said in an update on Monday.

Stott is described as 6-foot-3 with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and a plain black ball cap.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or the Anoka Police Department at 763-427-1212.

"Thank you for your continued support and vigilance," police added. "Let’s work together to bring Brandon home."