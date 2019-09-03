Poll: Minnesotans high on legal marijuana

article

In their state fair polls, the Minnesota House and Senate both asked whether recreational marijuana should be legalized at age 21. The results were almost identical:

House

Yes: 56%

No: 34%

Undecided: 10%

Senate

Yes: 55%

No: 36%

Undecided: 9%

House Democratic leaders say a marijuana legalization bill will be a top priority in the 2020 session. Republicans who control the Senate oppose legalization.

The House and Senate asked separate questions about gun control, too.

89% said background checks should be required on all gun sales, in response to the House's poll. 85% favor the concepts in so-called "red flag laws," in response to the Senate's poll.

More than 11,100 people took the House poll.

More than 6,900 people took the Senate poll.