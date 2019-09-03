Poll: Minnesotans high on legal marijuana
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - In their state fair polls, the Minnesota House and Senate both asked whether recreational marijuana should be legalized at age 21. The results were almost identical:
House
Yes: 56%
No: 34%
Undecided: 10%
Senate
Yes: 55%
No: 36%
Undecided: 9%
House Democratic leaders say a marijuana legalization bill will be a top priority in the 2020 session. Republicans who control the Senate oppose legalization.
The House and Senate asked separate questions about gun control, too.
89% said background checks should be required on all gun sales, in response to the House's poll. 85% favor the concepts in so-called "red flag laws," in response to the Senate's poll.
More than 11,100 people took the House poll.
More than 6,900 people took the Senate poll.