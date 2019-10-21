Police warn of heavy winds, flooding, power outages in Duluth, Minn.

Police in Duluth, Minnesota are warning residents and visitors as the strong winds off of Lake Superior create multiple hazards throughout the city, including downed trees and power lines leading to power outages.

Officials say power outages are leading to traffic light outages, which makes driving potentially dangerous. Be cautious if you arrive at an intersection where the traffic lights are out.

Authorities are also responding to flooding in Canal Park and urge people to avoid the area. The city closed a portion of Canal Park Drive due to standing water, as well as Buchanan and Morse Street as a precaution. Brighton Beach has been closed to traffic and pedestrians, and will remain closed until further notice.