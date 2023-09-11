Police: Uptown block shot up during memorial for homicide victim

A burst of gunfire late Sunday night in Uptown, which left an apartment building shot up and flooded out, followed a memorial for a man killed earlier in the weekend.

Minneapolis police responded shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday to Fremont Avenue South, just south of the Greenway, for the report of numerous shots fired.

At the scene, officers found an apartment building with damaged windows and a fire sprinkler that had been struck, which caused flooding in several apartments in the vacant building. Two women who were also injured by broken glass when gunfire hit their vehicle, police said.

According to investigators, it appears shots were fired by a person in a vehicle and another person on foot.

When shots rang out Sunday, police say a group had gathered to remember 21-year-old Vintrez Lamont. Lamont was killed two days earlier on Friday night in a shooting at the same spot in Uptown.

The investigation into both shootings is ongoing. Police are looking into if Sunday's shooting is connected to the homicide.

Aside from this weekend's violence, police say that area of Uptown has seen increased reports of gunfire recently. The police department says it has increased its patrols in the area.