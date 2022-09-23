Police respond to shots fired near Richfield High School Friday night

Multiple police agencies are responding to reports of shots fired near Richfield High School Friday night that occurred as its varsity football team was playing.

During the 4th quarter of the game, multiple shots could be heard near the 11:15 mark that sent players and fans running from the field and stands.

FOX 9 has learned from witnesses that the several shots were heard outside the stadium, with two possible victims. FOX 9 is working to confirm more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.