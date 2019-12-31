Police report 22 overdoses, including 1 death, in St. Paul since Friday

article

In what the St. Paul Police Department is calling a "significant increase," there have been 22 overdoses, including one death, in the city since last Friday.

Most of the overdoses were on either counterfeit Xanax or heroin, police said. Many of the suspected overdoses required numerous doses of Narcan/Naloxone.

Police are trying to spread the word about the increase in overdoses and are encouraging people to call 911 if someone they know is using illicit drugs and overdoses.

Police are reminding people that Minnesota has a Good Samaritan Law, which states that a person acting in good faith who seeks medical assistance for another person who is experiencing a drug-related overdose may not be charged or prosecuted for the possession, sharing or use of a controlled substance.

