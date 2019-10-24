Police: Missing Minneapolis girl has been found, mother taken into custody

article

A missing girl, who police said had been kidnapped by her non-custodial mother, has been found safe.

According to officers, 5-year-old Naila Amariana Pantoja-Perez was found in south Minneapolis around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The girl was located hours after the police had put out an alert for the abduction. According to police, the girl was with her custodial father when her mother and another man forced their way into their apartment on the 3100 block of Cedar Avenue South Wednesday afternoon.

Officers searched extensively on Wednesday for the girl but were unable to track her down. But, after putting out the call Thursday, they were able to locate the mother and the girl.

The mother has now been taken into custody. It's now clear what charges she may face from the kidnapping.