‘Suspicious death’ of man found fatally shot in Minneapolis: Police

article

Homicide investigators are launching a "suspicious death" investigation for a man found fatally shot in a Minneapolis residence late Monday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting just before 9:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of 44th Avenue North and found a man in his 30s with an apparent fatal gunshot wound.

Officers and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s name at a later date.

Authorities did not share the circumstances of the shooting but said there were people inside the residence when officers responded, who talked with investigators.

At this time, the homicide unit is investigating the shooting as a "suspicious death." Police did not say whether any arrests had been made.

The shooting remains under investigation. No other details have been released.