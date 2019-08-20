Police investigating robbery near University of Minnesota West Bank campus

article

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred near the University of Minnesota's West Bank campus early Wednesday morning.

The robbery occurred just south of the intersection of 19th Avenue South and Riverside Avenue South. According to a Timely Warning from the U, the victim was approached by two men and pushed to the ground. The men took the victim's wallet and cell phone.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Minneapolis Police Department through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and reference case number 19-249346.