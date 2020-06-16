Police investigating robbery near University of Minnesota Tuesday night

Police are investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday night near the University of Minnesota.

According to authorities, at about 7:10 p.m. someone was robbed near Elm Street SE and 17th Avenue SE in Minneapolis.

Officials say one of the suspects was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, another was wearing all dark clothing, and the third was a female. No weapon was used.

If you have any information on the incident, contact the University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety.