Police investigating fatal shooting Monday in St. Paul

Police are investigating a homicide Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to police, officers are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue. Officers are currently on 100 block of Larpenteur Avenue West. The road is blocked off just east of Rice to Sylvan Street.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area as they continue investigating.

